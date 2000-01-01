Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A (NASDAQ:GNOG)

North American company
Market Info - GNOG

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - GNOG

  • Market Cap$709.050m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:GNOG
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorGambling
  • Currency
  • ISINUS38113L1070

Company Profile

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc is an online gaming company that has Live Dealer and Live Casino Floor in the United States online gaming market.

