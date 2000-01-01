Golden Power Group Holdings Ltd (SEHK:3919)

APAC company
Market Info - 3919

Company Info - 3919

  • Market CapHKD109.200m
  • SymbolSEHK:3919
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • ISINKYG3959Y1035

Company Profile

Golden Power Group Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company, manufactures and sells a range of batteries for various electronic devices in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally.

