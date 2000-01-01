Golden Pursuit Resources Ltd (TSX:GDP)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - GDP

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - GDP

  • Market CapCAD1.580m
  • SymbolTSX:GDP
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA38117L1031

Company Profile

Golden Pursuit Resources Ltd formerly, Silver Pursuit Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration company operating in Canada. It is principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties.

Latest GDP news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .