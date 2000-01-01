Golden Queen Mining Consolidated Ltd (TSX:GQM.H)
- Market CapCAD2.770m
- SymbolTSX:GQM.H
- IndustryBasic Material
- ISINCA38116W1005
Golden Queen Mining Co Ltd is engaged in exploring and developing the Soledad Mountain mining Project located south of Mojave in Kern County in southern California.