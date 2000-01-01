Golden Queen Mining Consolidated Ltd (TSX:GQM.H)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - GQM.H

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - GQM.H

  • Market CapCAD2.770m
  • SymbolTSX:GQM.H
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA38116W1005

Company Profile

Golden Queen Mining Co Ltd is engaged in exploring and developing the Soledad Mountain mining Project located south of Mojave in Kern County in southern California.

Latest GQM.H news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .