Golden Ridge Resources Ltd (TSX:GLDN)

North American company
Company Info - GLDN

  • Market CapCAD3.940m
  • SymbolTSX:GLDN
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA38116T1075

Company Profile

Golden Ridge Resources Ltd is a Canadian based junior exploration company. It is engaged in the identification, evaluation and acquisition of mineral properties.

