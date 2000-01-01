Golden Shield Holdings (Industrial) Ltd (SEHK:2123)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 2123
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 2123
- Market CapHKD0.000m
- SymbolSEHK:2123
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorTextile Manufacturing
- Currency
- ISINBMG3959E1075
Company Profile
Golden Shield Holdings (Industrial) Ltd is principally engaged in the production and sale of cotton yarn and grey fabric. Its products have applications in textile and garment products such as bedding and clothing.