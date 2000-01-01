Golden Star Resources Ltd (TSE:GSC)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - GSC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - GSC

  • Market CapCAD504.710m
  • SymbolTSE:GSC
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINCA38119T8077

Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd is a gold-mining company. It is engaged in production of gold in Ghana, West Africa. The company also conducts gold exploration in West Africa and South America.

Latest GSC news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .