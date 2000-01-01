Golden Tag Resources Ltd (TSX:GOG)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - GOG
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - GOG
- Market CapCAD4.390m
- SymbolTSX:GOG
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA38121P1080
Company Profile
Golden Tag Resources Ltd is a mineral resource exploration company. Its project is located in the Velardena Mining District in San Diego. The company conducts its business in a single operating segment being the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. The company has interest in San Diego Property which is located at 75 km southwest of the city of Torreon, 4 km ENE of Golden Mineral's San Juana Mine and 13 km NE of Penoles' Santa Maria Mine in NE Durango State, Mexico.Golden Tag Resources Ltd is a mineral resource exploration company. Its project is located in the Velardena Mining District in San Diego.