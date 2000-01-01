Company Profile

Golden Valley Mines Ltd identifies, acquires and develops exploration and evaluation minerals in Canada as well as acquiring royalties. Its exploration properties are located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt (AGB) (Ontario and Quebec); the James Bay, Mistassini and Otish regions of northern Quebec; the Nunavik (Ungava and Labrador) region of northern Quebec; the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, and the James Bay Lowlands of Ontario.Golden Valley Mines Ltd along with its subsidiaries is engaged in the exploration and evaluation of minerals in Canada. It holds multiple property interests in gold, base-metal and energy mineral projects in Canada.