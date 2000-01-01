Goldex Resources Corp (TSX:GDX)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - GDX
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - GDX
- Market CapCAD1.530m
- SymbolTSX:GDX
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINCA3813663018
Company Profile
Goldex Resources Corp is in the process of exploring mineral interests. It is principally engaged in the acquisition and exploration of gold exploration and evaluation assets.