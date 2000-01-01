Goldfields Money Ltd (ASX:GMY)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - GMY
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - GMY
- Market CapAUD63.460m
- SymbolASX:GMY
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorSavings & Cooperative Banks
- Currency
- ISINAU000000GMY5
Company Profile
Goldfields Money Ltd offers banking product & services which include home or personal loans, term deposits, savings accounts, internet banking ATM facility, cash management facilities and others.