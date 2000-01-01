Goldhills Holding Ltd (TSX:GHL)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - GHL
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - GHL
- Market CapCAD0.830m
- SymbolTSX:GHL
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorIndustrial Metals And Minerals
- Currency
- ISINCA39154B3056
Company Profile
Greatbanks Resources Ltd is a centric natural resources company. It primarily focuses on sourcing production and near-term production mining opportunities.