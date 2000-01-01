Company Profile

Goldlion Holdings Ltd through its subsidiaries is engaged in the distribution and manufacturing of garments, leather goods, and accessories in China, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Malaysia. A major part of its revenue is derived from China Mainland, followed by Hong Kong SAR, Singapore, and Malaysia. It has three reportable segments: Apparel in China Mainland and Hong Kong SAR - Distribution and Manufacturing of Garments, leather goods and accessories and licensing of brand name in China Mainland and Hong Kong SAR; Apparel in Singapore and Malaysia - Distribution and manufacturing of garments, leather goods and accessories in Singapore and Malaysia; and Property investment and development - Investment in and development of properties in China Mainland and Hong Kong SAR.Goldlion Holdings Ltd through its subsidiaries is engaged in the distribution and manufacturing of garments, leather goods, and accessories in China, Hong Kong, Singapore and Malaysia.