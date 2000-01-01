Goldman Sachs Group Inc Ordinary Shares (NYSE:GS)
Goldman Sachs is a leading global investment banking firm whose activities are organized into investment banking (20% of net revenue), global markets (40% of net revenue), asset management (25% of net revenue), and consumer and wealth management (15% of net revenue) segments. Approximately 60% of the company's net revenue is generated in the Americas, 15% in Asia, and 25% in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. In 2008, Goldman reorganized itself as a financial holding company regulated by the Federal Reserve System.Goldman Sachs Group Inc is engaged in capital market activities. Its services primarily include investment banking operations.