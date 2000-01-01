GoldMoney Inc (TSE:XAU)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - XAU

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - XAU

  • Market CapCAD147.660m
  • SymbolTSE:XAU
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorCapital Markets
  • Currency
  • ISINCA38149A1093

Company Profile

GoldMoney Inc is a financial technology company operating gold based financial services platform. The company offers three types of accounts personal, business, and wealth.

Latest XAU news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .