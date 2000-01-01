Goldpac Group Ltd (SEHK:3315)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 3315
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 3315
- Market CapHKD1.475bn
- SymbolSEHK:3315
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Infrastructure
- Currency
- ISINHK0000172855
Company Profile
Goldpac Group Ltd is an holding company. The firm offers solutions and services to secure payment systems, embedded software and security products, personalization, data management services, card issuance systems, multi-function terminals.