Goldpac Group Ltd (SEHK:3315)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 3315

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 3315

  • Market CapHKD1.475bn
  • SymbolSEHK:3315
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Infrastructure
  • Currency
  • ISINHK0000172855

Company Profile

Goldpac Group Ltd is an holding company. The firm offers solutions and services to secure payment systems, embedded software and security products, personalization, data management services, card issuance systems, multi-function terminals.

Latest 3315 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .