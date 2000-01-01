Company Profile

Goldplat PLC is a gold and precious metals producer. It is primarily engaged in the mining industry and by processing the by-product it produces gold and other precious metals. Its business is organized into the following segments, Recovery Operations, Mining and Exploration and Administration. Through which it involves in the recovery of precious metals. Its operating base is situated in South Africa and it also operates gold recovery operations in Ghana and a gold mine in Kenya. Its projects include Kilimapesa gold mining project, the Nyieme gold mining project, and the Anumso gold mining project.