Goldplay Mining Inc (TSX:AUC)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - AUC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - AUC

  • Market CapCAD0.000m
  • SymbolTSX:AUC
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorOther Precious Metals & Mining
  • Currency
  • ISINCA38150M1095

Company Profile

Goldplay Mining Inc is a junior exploration company focused on exploring and advancing gold, silver, and copper assets. Its projects include Scottie West Gold Project in Golden Triangle British Columbia and Portugal Copper-Gold Projects including Miguel Vacas- Past Producing Copper Mine, Mostardeira Copper-Gold Mine, Bugalho Copper-Gold Mine, and Almagreira Gold Prospect.

Latest AUC news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .