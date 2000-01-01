Goldplay Mining Inc (TSX:AUC)
Company Profile
Goldplay Mining Inc is a junior exploration company focused on exploring and advancing gold, silver, and copper assets. Its projects include Scottie West Gold Project in Golden Triangle British Columbia and Portugal Copper-Gold Projects including Miguel Vacas- Past Producing Copper Mine, Mostardeira Copper-Gold Mine, Bugalho Copper-Gold Mine, and Almagreira Gold Prospect.