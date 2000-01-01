GoldQuest Mining Corp (TSX:GQC)
North American company
Company Profile
GoldQuest Mining Corp is a Canadian-based exploration and infrastructure development company. The firm focuses on the exploration of gold, silver, copper and other minerals. It's primary mining projects are Romero project and Tireo project which is located near the Dominican Republic. Most of its revenue is earned through the sale of gold and copper whereas Canadian operations are principally engaged in the acquisition, evaluation, and development of mining properties.GoldQuest Mining Corp is engaged in the identification, acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the Dominican Republic. Its projects include Romero project, Tireo project, Las Animas, and Cerro Dorado.