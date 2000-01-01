Goldshore Resources Inc Ordinary Shares (TSX:GSHR)

North American company
Market Info - GSHR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - GSHR

  • Market CapCAD2.430m
  • SymbolTSX:GSHR
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINCA38150N1078

Company Profile

Goldshore Resources Inc is an emerging junior gold developer, and owns the Moss Lake Gold Project located in Ontario.

