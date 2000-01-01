Company Profile

Goldsource Mines Inc is a Canadian resource company. It is engaged in the business segment of the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of resource properties. The geographical segments of the group are Canada and Guyana. It has a business interest in its Eagle Mountain Gold Project, located on its Eagle Mountain Property, in Guyana, South America.Goldsource Mines Inc is a Canadian resource company engaged in development and exploration It seeks to produce Gold. Its properties include Eagle Mountain Gold Project in Guyana, South America.