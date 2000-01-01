Goldsource Mines Inc (TSX:GXS)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - GXS
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - GXS
- Market CapCAD35.550m
- SymbolTSX:GXS
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINCA38153U1084
Company Profile
Goldsource Mines Inc is a Canadian resource company. It is engaged in the business segment of the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of resource properties. The geographical segments of the group are Canada and Guyana. It has a business interest in its Eagle Mountain Gold Project, located on its Eagle Mountain Property, in Guyana, South America.Goldsource Mines Inc is a Canadian resource company engaged in development and exploration It seeks to produce Gold. Its properties include Eagle Mountain Gold Project in Guyana, South America.