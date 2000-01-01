Goldway Education Group Ltd (SEHK:8160)

APAC company
  • Market CapHKD80.390m
  • SymbolSEHK:8160
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorEducation & Training Services
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG3981U1031

Company Profile

Goldway Education Group Ltd provides tutoring services directed at Secondary school students and primary school students as a supplement to the students formal school education.

