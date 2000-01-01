Gome Finance Technology Co Ltd (SEHK:628)
- Market CapHKD1.567bn
- SymbolSEHK:628
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorCredit Services
- ISINBMG4053L1046
Gome Finance Technology Co Ltd through its subsidiaries is engaged in pawn business, commercial factoring, financial leasing and financial consultancy services in Mainland China and money lending services in Hong Kong.