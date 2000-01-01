Gooch & Housego (LSE:GHH)
Company Info - GHH
- Market Cap£212.850m
- SymbolLSE:GHH
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorElectronic Components
- Currency
- ISINGB0002259116
Company Profile
Gooch & Housego PLC provides photonics technology and solutions to industrial, aerospace and defence, life sciences and scientific research applications. The company's products portfolio consists of acousto-optics, crystal optics, electro-optics, instrumentation, fiber optics, and precision optics. Its segments consist of Aerospace & Defence, Life Sciences, Industrial and Scientific Research. The majority of the revenue is derived from the sale of Q-switches and acousto-optic, electro-optic and fibre optic products. Its operations are spread across United Kingdom, USA, Continental Europe, and Asia Pacific regions.Gooch & Housego PLC provides photonics technology and solutions to industrial, aerospace and defence, life sciences and scientific research applications. Its designs, engineers and manufactures photonic systems, components and instrumentation.