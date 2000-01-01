Company Profile

Good Energy Group PLC is a developer and supplier of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company is engaged in the purchase, generation and sale of electricity from renewable sources, the sale of gas, services relating to the micro-renewable generation and the development of new electricity generation sites. Its segments are Supply companies that include FIT administration, electricity and gas supply; Electricity generation companies that comprise of wind and solar generation companies; and Holding companies. The company generates a vast majority of its revenues from the electricity supply companies.Good Energy Group PLC is engaged in the business of purchase, generation and sale of electricity from renewable sources.