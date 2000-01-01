Good Resources Holdings Ltd (SEHK:109)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 109
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 109
- Market CapHKD701.730m
- SymbolSEHK:109
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorAsset Management
- Currency
- ISINBMG4094B1072
Company Profile
Good Resources Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. The Company through its subsidiaries is engaged in the trading of securities, investment holding and provision of financial services.