Good Times Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:GTIM)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - GTIM
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - GTIM
- Market Cap$6.670m
- SymbolNASDAQ:GTIM
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorRestaurants
- Currency
- ISINUS3821408792
Company Profile
Good Times Restaurants Inc is engaged in developing, owning, operating and franchising hamburger-oriented drive-through restaurants. The company operates through two segments: Good Times Burgers and Frozen Custard restaurants; and Bad Daddy's Burger Bar restaurants. It generates maximum revenue from the Bad Daddy's Burger Bar restaurants segment. Its menu categories include burgers; chicken; kids; breakfast; frozen custard; slides and drinks.Good Times Restaurants Inc through its wholly owned subsidiary is engaged in developing, owning, operating and franchising hamburger-oriented drive-through restaurants under the name Good Times Burgers and Frozen Custard.