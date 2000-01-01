Good Times Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:GTIM)

North American company
Market Info - GTIM

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - GTIM

  • Market Cap$6.670m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:GTIM
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorRestaurants
  • Currency
  • ISINUS3821408792

Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants Inc is engaged in developing, owning, operating and franchising hamburger-oriented drive-through restaurants. The company operates through two segments: Good Times Burgers and Frozen Custard restaurants; and Bad Daddy's Burger Bar restaurants. It generates maximum revenue from the Bad Daddy's Burger Bar restaurants segment. Its menu categories include burgers; chicken; kids; breakfast; frozen custard; slides and drinks.Good Times Restaurants Inc through its wholly owned subsidiary is engaged in developing, owning, operating and franchising hamburger-oriented drive-through restaurants under the name Good Times Burgers and Frozen Custard.

Latest GTIM news

Currently there for this company.