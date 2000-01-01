Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants Inc is engaged in developing, owning, operating and franchising hamburger-oriented drive-through restaurants. The company operates through two segments: Good Times Burgers and Frozen Custard restaurants; and Bad Daddy's Burger Bar restaurants. It generates maximum revenue from the Bad Daddy's Burger Bar restaurants segment. Its menu categories include burgers; chicken; kids; breakfast; frozen custard; slides and drinks.Good Times Restaurants Inc through its wholly owned subsidiary is engaged in developing, owning, operating and franchising hamburger-oriented drive-through restaurants under the name Good Times Burgers and Frozen Custard.