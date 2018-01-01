Goodbody Health Inc (AQUIS:GDBY) Share Price

Company Profile

Goodbody Health Inc is a wellness company operating in both COVID testing in the United Kingdom and as a vertically integrated cannabinoid CBD company that operates in the United Kingdom and the European Union. It has interests in COVID testing clinics, CBD extraction, wholesale bulk isolate, and distillate sales, retail CBD and white label sales, cannabinoid laboratory testing, and medicinal cannabis research programs.EVI Global Group Developments Corp is primarily involved in exploration stage company. It also involved in acquisition and development of the mineral property.