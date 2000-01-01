Company Profile

Goodman is one of the top three global owners, developers, and managers of industrial property. The focus of the business is on owning and developing high-quality assets, with fund management becoming an increasingly important part of the business. Goodman makes extensive use of third-party capital to fund the development pipeline. Around 90% of the completed logistics assets are expected to be acquired by Goodman managed funds, in which the firm generally has a substantial coinvestment stake. This provides strong alignment between Goodman and external investors. Earnings have been buoyed in recent years by low bond yields, which have provided a strong tailwind for asset values and also helped raise performances fees on externally managed funds.Goodman Group is engaged in owning, developing and managing industrial property and business space across the world. It also provides fund management, property management services and development management.