Company Profile

Goodwin PLC is a mechanical component manufacturing company. Its operating segments are Mechanical Engineering Segment which includes casting, valve, antenna and pump manufacturer and general engineering, and Refractory Engineering Segment which consists of powder manufacture and mineral processing. The company generates most of its revenue from the Mechanical Engineering Segment. Geographically it has its presence in the UK, the USA, Pacific Basin, Rest of Europe, and Rest of World.Goodwin PLC is a manufacturing company serving the mechanical and refractory engineering. The company provides manufacturing and fabrication works for the oil, petrochemical, gas, LNG and water markets across international markets.