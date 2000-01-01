Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:GT)
Company Profile
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co manufactures and sells a variety of rubber tires under the Goodyear brand name. The firm's tires are used for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, mining equipment, farm equipment, and industrial equipment. The company operates its business through three operating segments representing its regional tire businesses: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and the Asia Pacific.Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co is engaged in manufacturing of tires for various applications. The company's products are used in automobiles, trucks, buses, and others. It also manufactures and markets rubber-related chemicals for various applications.