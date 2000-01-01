Gooroo Ventures Ltd (ASX:GOO)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - GOO
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - GOO
- Market CapAUD6.290m
- SymbolASX:GOO
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINAU000000GOO2
Company Profile
Gooroo Ventures Ltd is engaged in building an online marketplace that directly connects employers with the tech talent. It also provides databases to speed up access to qualified talent.