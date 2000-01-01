Gooroo Ventures Ltd (ASX:GOO)

APAC company
Market Info - GOO

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - GOO

  • Market CapAUD6.290m
  • SymbolASX:GOO
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000GOO2

Company Profile

Gooroo Ventures Ltd is engaged in building an online marketplace that directly connects employers with the tech talent. It also provides databases to speed up access to qualified talent.

