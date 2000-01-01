Company Profile

Gossan Resources Ltd is a Canadian based company. It is engaged in the business of exploration and development of mineral resources in Manitoba and northwestern Ontario with a primary focus on zinc. The company's project portfolio includes Pipestone Lake; Bird River; Inwood; Separation Rapids; Sturgeon Lake; Manigotagan Silica and Sharpe Lake.Gossan Resources Ltd is an exploration and evaluation stage company which is primarily engaged in the business of exploration and development of mineral resources in Manitoba and northwestern Ontario with a primary focus on zinc.