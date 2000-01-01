Gossan Resources Ltd (TSX:GSS)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - GSS
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - GSS
- Market CapCAD0.680m
- SymbolTSX:GSS
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA3834151068
Company Profile
Gossan Resources Ltd is a Canadian based company. It is engaged in the business of exploration and development of mineral resources in Manitoba and northwestern Ontario with a primary focus on zinc. The company's project portfolio includes Pipestone Lake; Bird River; Inwood; Separation Rapids; Sturgeon Lake; Manigotagan Silica and Sharpe Lake.Gossan Resources Ltd is an exploration and evaluation stage company which is primarily engaged in the business of exploration and development of mineral resources in Manitoba and northwestern Ontario with a primary focus on zinc.