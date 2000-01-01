GoviEx Uranium Inc A (TSX:GXU)

North American company
Company Info - GXU

  • Market CapCAD57.130m
  • SymbolTSX:GXU
  • IndustryEnergy
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA3837981057

Company Profile

GoviEx Uranium Inc is a Canada based company involved in industrial metals and mining business sector. The company is focused on evaluation and development of uranium properties located in the Republic of Niger.

Latest GXU news

