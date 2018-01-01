GoviEx Uranium Inc Class A (TSX:GXU) Share Price

GXU
GoviEx Uranium Inc Class A
North American company
Energy
Uranium
Company Profile
GoviEx Uranium Inc is a Canada-based company involved in the industrial metals and mining business sector. It is focused on the evaluation and development of uranium properties located in the Republic of Niger. The asset portfolio of the company includes uranium development projects, including the Madaouela project in Niger, Mutanga project in Zambia, and Falea in Mali.GoviEx Uranium Inc is a Canada based company involved in industrial metals and mining business sector. The company is focused on evaluation and development of uranium properties located in the Republic of Niger.
