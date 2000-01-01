GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX)
North American company
Market Cap $297.360m
Symbol NYSE:GPX
Industry Consumer Defensive
Sector Education & Training Services
ISIN US36225V1044
Company Profile
GP Strategies Corp provides training, e-Learning solutions, management consulting, and engineering services. The company serves companies in the automotive, financial services and insurance, steel, oil and gas, power, chemical, electronics and technology, manufacturing, software, retail, healthcare, education, and food and beverage industries, as well as government agencies. Its training offerings include content and curriculum development, e-Learning, learning and training outsourcing, and documentation development.GP Strategies Corp provides performance improvement solutions training, e-Learning solutions, management consulting and engineering services. The company offers customized training solutions focused on performance improvement initiatives for clients.