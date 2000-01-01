GPS Alliance Holdings Ltd (ASX:GPS)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - GPS

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - GPS

  • Market CapAUD5.660m
  • SymbolASX:GPS
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorReal Estate Services
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000GPS0

Company Profile

GPS Alliance Holdings Ltd is engaged in the provision of services as a real-estate agency, provision of real estate consultancy and investment and trading of building materials and interior design and fit-out work businesses.

Latest GPS news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .