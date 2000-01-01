Company Profile

GPT Group was listed in 1971 and is Australia's oldest listed property trust. The business strategy is not particularly differentiated from peers, other than through its particularly conservative gearing and modest emphasis on development activity. The portfolio weighting to industrial is a major growth area for the firm, but is still minor at 14% of total revenue. GPT remains dominated by retail malls that generate about a third of its revenue, and another quarter from office.GPT Group is REIT owns and manages real estate properties in Australia. The company's portfolio includes retail, office and logistics properties.