GR Engineering Services Ltd (ASX:GNG)

Company Info - GNG

  • Market CapAUD122.900m
  • SymbolASX:GNG
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorEngineering & Construction
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000GNG0

Company Profile

GR Engineering Services Ltd provides process engineering design and construction services to the mining and mineral processing industry. Its projects include Dalgaranga Gold project, Mt Morgan's Project and Nova Nickel Project among others.

