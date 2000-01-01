Gr Silver Mining Ltd (TSX:GRSL)
- Market CapCAD23.200m
- SymbolTSX:GRSL
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINCA36258E1025
Gr Silver Mining Ltd is a Mexico-focused company engaged in mineral exploration and controlling key assets on the eastern edge of the Rosario mining district. Its projects include Plomosas silver, San marcial, and other.Goldplay Exploration Ltd is a Canadian based gold exploration company. It focuses on the Rosario Gold District, Sinaloa, Mexico. The company's project includes EL HABAL, YAUCO, VILLA UNION, and others.