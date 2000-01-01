Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR (NASDAQ:GRCL)

North American company
Market Info - GRCL

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - GRCL

  • Market Cap$1.643bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:GRCL
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS38406L1035

Company Profile

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and discovering cell and gene therapies to address and fulfil unmet medical needs in the treatment of cancer.

Latest GRCL news

