Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR (NASDAQ:GRCL)
- Market Cap$1.643bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:GRCL
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINUS38406L1035
Gracell Biotechnologies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and discovering cell and gene therapies to address and fulfil unmet medical needs in the treatment of cancer.