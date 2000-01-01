Company Profile

Graco is a manufacturer of equipment used for managing fluids, coatings, and adhesives, specializing in difficult-to-handle materials. Graco’s business is organized into three segments: industrial, process, and contractor. The Minnesota-based firm serves a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, and construction, and its broad array of products include pumps, valves, meters, sprayers, and equipment used to apply coatings, sealants, and adhesives. The firm generated roughly $1.7 billion in sales and $410 million in operating income in 2020.Graco Inc is engaged in the equipment manufacturing business. Its products include systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials.