Company Profile

Grafenia PLC is a UK based company engaged in creating software and systems which powers the graphic arts industry. It operates complex logistics, a SaaS platform, and brands which sell print and web to business customers. The segmental analysis by nature of service includes license fees, company-owned studio revenue, brand partner print, and online sales plus trade print. Some of its brands include Nettl, printing.com, and Image group. Geographically it has its business across the region of UK and Ireland; Europe and others of which UK and Ireland's region accounts for the majority of revenue.Grafenia PLC creates software and systems which powers the graphic arts industry. It operates complex logistics, a SaaS platform and brands which sell print and web to business customers.