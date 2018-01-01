Graft Polymer (UK) Ordinary Share (LSE:GPL) Share Price

GPL
Graft Polymer (UK) Ordinary Share
UK company
Industrials
Specialty Industrial Machinery
/
NAV Price
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
XLON
-
Updated: -
Times are shown in GMT, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
This stock can be held in:
/
Company Profile
Graft Polymer (UK) PLC focuses on the development of polymer modification and drug delivery systems. It has licensed its Drug Delivery System platform IP to MGC Pharmaceuticals in relation to MGC Pharma's CimetrA product. The group's products address customer needs across a wide range of end use markets, from automotive through to medical and are not dependent on one market segment.
LSE:GPL
GB00BMD1Z199
GBX
Loading Comparison
Latest GPL News
Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News
GPL Regulatory News
Currently there are no regulatory news articles available for this instrument. Visit our news hub news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance New