Company Profile

Grafton Group PLC is a distributor of building materials. The company's customers are in the home building, repair, maintenance, and improvement industries. The firm sells its products through hundreds of merchant branches and retail stores. Grafton Group organizes itself into three segments based on end customer: Merchanting, Retailing, and Manufacturing. The Merchanting segment, which generates the vast majority of revenue, operates multiple building and plumbing merchant brands, with hundreds of locations through the U.K., Ireland, Belgium, and the Netherlands. The Retailing segment operates home improvement stores under multiple brands. The Manufacturing segment manufactures dry mortar. The majority of the firm's revenue comes from the U.K., and all revenue is generated in Europe.