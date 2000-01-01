Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - GHC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - GHC

  • Market Cap$3.415bn
  • SymbolNYSE:GHC
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorEducation & Training Services
  • Currency
  • ISINUS3846371041

Company Profile

Graham Holdings Co is an education and media company that provides educational services; television broadcasting; online, print and local TV news; home health and hospice care; and manufacturing. It provides a range of education and related services.

Latest GHC news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .