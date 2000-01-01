Graincorp Ltd Class A (ASX:GNC)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - GNC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - GNC
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:GNC
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorFarm Products
- Currency
- ISINAU000000GNC9
Company Profile
GrainCorp is an agribusiness with an integrated business model operating across three divisions. The company operates the largest grain storage and logistics network in eastern Australia. GrainCorp provides grain marketing services to all major grain-producing regions in Australia, as well as to Canadian and U.K. growers. The company has also diversified into edible oil refining and supply, and bulk liquid storage.Graincorp Ltd is engaged in marketing of grain and agricultural products, and the operation of grain pools. It is also engaged in processing and crushing of oilseeds, edible oils and feeds and in storage of grains and other bulk commodities.