Company Profile

GrainCorp is an agribusiness with an integrated business model operating across three divisions. The company operates the largest grain storage and logistics network in eastern Australia. GrainCorp provides grain marketing services to all major grain-producing regions in Australia, as well as to Canadian and U.K. growers. The company has also diversified into edible oil refining and supply, and bulk liquid storage.Graincorp Ltd is engaged in marketing of grain and agricultural products, and the operation of grain pools. It is also engaged in processing and crushing of oilseeds, edible oils and feeds and in storage of grains and other bulk commodities.