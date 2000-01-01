Gramercy Property Trust (NYSE:GPT)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - GPT
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - GPT
- Market Cap$4.419bn
- SymbolNYSE:GPT
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorREIT - Industrial
- Currency
- ISINUS3850023082
Company Profile
Gramercy Property Trust a Maryland REIT is a investor and asset manager of commercial real estate company. It is engaged in acquiring and managing commercial real estate leased to high quality tenants in markets throughout the United States and Europe.