Grammer AG is a Germany-based company that is engaged in developing and manufacturing components and systems for car interiors. It is active in producing auto parts including seats for heavy and off-road vehicles and cars. It manages its business in two segments namely Automotive and Commercial segments. The automotive division supplies interior components such as headrests. armrests and center console and other spare parts. It also produces seat units for agriculture and forestry vehicles, construction machinery, material management vehicles, trucks, buses, and trains. The company operates its business globally. It earns the majority of its revenue from Belgium, France, Germany, Great Britain, USA, China, and Japan.