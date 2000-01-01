Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. The company produces primarily light crude oil, supplemented with medium crude and natural gas. Production averaged 35,300 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2018, and the company estimates that it holds approximately 142 million boe of proven and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.Gran Tierra Energy Inc is an independent energy company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia producing light crude oil, with medium crude and natural gas.