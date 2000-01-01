Gran Tierra Energy Inc (AMEX:GTE)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - GTE
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - GTE
- Market Cap$84.680m
- SymbolAMEX:GTE
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINUS38500T1016
Company Profile
Gran Tierra Energy is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. The company produces primarily light crude oil, supplemented with medium crude and natural gas. Production averaged 35,300 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2018, and the company estimates that it holds approximately 142 million boe of proven and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.Gran Tierra Energy Inc is an independent energy company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia producing light crude oil, with medium crude and natural gas.